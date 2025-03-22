2 people robbed at gunpoint on University of Chicago campus, police say

Two people were robbed at gunpoint on the University of Chicago campus late Saturday morning.

The two victims, who are not affiliated with the university, were walking on the sidewalk a little before 11 a.m. near 1200 East 58th Street when they were approached by three unknown individuals, according to a university email.

What we know:

The offenders got out of a white Nissan Rogue and were all armed with handguns. T

hey struck one of the victims, demanded, and took their property before getting back into the car.

Police said the car had a possible Illinois license plate with the number EZ64558 and drove southbound on Woodlawn Avenue.

The victims declined medical attention.

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the robbers took from the victims.

Police gave no physical description of the offenders.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 911 or the University of Chicago police at 123 from a university phone or 773-702-8181.