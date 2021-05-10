U of Illinois offering free virtual summer camp for high schoolers with autism

The University of Illinois is now offering a virtual summer camp for high school students with autism.

The free camp, called I Ready, is for students who want to learn more about college life.

It will run from June 22 to June 25 on Zoom. It's available to students who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors this fall.

"It’s difficult for undergraduate students to disclose that they have autism," program head Jeanne Kramer said. "The goal of the camp is to help potential incoming students with autism feel safe before they arrive on campus and make them aware of the resources that are available to them."

The sessions will be 90 minutes long. Attendees will learn about opportunities and resources the university offers to students with autism.

The deadline to register is May 24.