UAW strike: Union president to provide update Friday as more Big 3 autoworkers expected to join picket line

More workers could join the UAW strike Friday as it enters its third week.

Union President Shawn Fain will provide an update on the stand-up strike at 10 a.m. Though he hasn't shared much about what he plans to announce, it's expected he will announce the next Big Three facilities joining workers on the picket lines.

Fain set the Friday deadline for automakers earlier this week. If significant progress hasn't been in negotiations between the automakers and the UAW, more people will strike.

"One area would be to look at is engine plants. So, if you're able to strike one particular engine plant that could affect multiple assembly plants," Alan Amici, the CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. "That may be a way that the union tries to leverage a minimal strike but maximum impact."

Last week, Fain also held a morning press conference before workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants walked out at noon. They joined workers from three plants that started striking Sept. 15.

The union is participating in a stand-up strike, meaning that only some members are striking, but more will be added as negotiations continue.

Last week's strike addition included only Stellantis and GM employees because Fain said Ford's negotiations had made good progress.

"Both companies are still offering deficient cost of living adjustments that will provide zero increases over the next four years. Both have rejected job security proposals. Both have rejected profit-sharing proposals. And both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps," he said.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

