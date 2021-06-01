Uber driver ambushed, shot and killed by robbers in Cicero: police

An Uber driver was shot and killed while picking up his fare Monday evening in west suburban Cicero, according to police.

The driver was confronted by four people with guns near 23rd Street and 55th Avenue around 7:35 p.m., according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

They got into his car and demanded his money and belongings, Hanania said. When the driver said he didn’t have anything, one of the riders shot him in the head.

The driver, a 39-year-old Indiana man, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, Hanania said. His body was being preserved for organ donations, he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police arrested one juvenile near the scene of the shooting and at least three others were still at large, according to Hanania. Police were working with Uber to determine if the group had ordered the ride.

Advertisement

Another Uber driver was robbed at the same corner on May 11, Hanania said. It was unclear if the same group was responsible.