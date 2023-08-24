Uber driver beat up, carjacked by 4 passengers in north suburbs

A ride share driver was beat and carjacked by a group of passengers early Thursday morning in Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 39800 block of Stoneywood Drive at 12:10 a.m. for a report of a beat up man.

A 56-year-old man called 911 from a local gas station and said he had been carjacked while driving for Uber.

Deputies say the driver was called to an address on Elizabeth Avenue in Zion to pick up a fare. When he arrived, four men got in.

The victim drove the passengers to Stoneywood Drive. As soon as they arrived, the four men began beating the driver and threw him out of the car.

The men drove off in the victim's Mercedes-Benz with his cell phone still inside.

Sheriff’s deputies tracked the victim’s phone near Green Bay Road and 33rd Street. Sheriff’s K9 Axel searched the area and located the phone on the side of Green Bay Road, which had been discarded by the offenders.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with numerous facial injuries.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz 350. It last had an Illinois license plate with DW27466 when it was stolen.

It is not believed the residents who live at the Stoneywood Drive address were involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.