UC Pritzker School of Medicine to offer full-tuition scholarships to nearly half of incoming class

There was a major announcement from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine Wednesday.

Starting this fall, the school will offer full-tuition scholarships to nearly half of its incoming class. The scholarships are part of an effort to increase equity in medical education while reducing physicians' student debt.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than half of medical students nationwide come from the top 20 percent of the country's wealthiest households.

The medical school is also redesigning its curriculum to build on lessons learned from the pandemic and empower students to serve as patient advocates.