UChicago faculty, seniors address alleged withholding of degrees over Gaza protest

University of Chicago faculty and graduating seniors held a news conference Friday morning to discuss four seniors whose degrees are allegedly being withheld due to a university disciplinary process.

According to the faculty and students, four graduating seniors were informed that their degrees might be withheld at the university.

The email to students reportedly said that the students were under a "university disciplinary process" because they may have been involved in the Gaza solidarity encampment on the quad.

The nine-day protest ended after campus police raided it. Students were handed a note stating that they could face consequences.

The students will be allowed to join in on end-of-year activities and Saturday's graduation ceremony. However, it is unknown how long the disciplinary process will take.