UChicago Men's Tennis team wins NCAA National Championship

The University of Chicago Men's Tennis team has made history.

They are the first team in school history to win an NCAA Division III team championship. The win is also the first time UChicago has won a team championship since their 1913 football team.

The men's tennis team was one of three teams to finish the season undefeated, along with Auburn and Harvard.

UChicago faced off against Ohio's Case Western Reserve University in the championship match, and Chicago won with an ace on match point.

Their head coach says in the match before that, in the semi-finals, they were a few inches away from losing.

"They wanted it so bad. And every team wants it. But they really, really worked for it and had poise and discipline in those moments when playing for a National Champion title. We just kept playing with the one ball in front of us that we've seen a thousand times before," said Jay Tee.

The UChicago Women's Tennis team lost the National Championship game, but set a program record by winning 22 straight matches before that final loss.