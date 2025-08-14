Udderly adorable: Minooka firefighters rescue runaway calf

The Brief A three-day-old calf in Minooka, Ill., wandered from its farm and was reported missing. The Minooka Fire Protection District used a drone to locate the calf in a nearby cornfield. The calf was safely returned to its owner.



A three-day-old calf was safely returned home Wednesday after wandering away from its farm in Minooka, according to the Minooka Fire Protection District.

What we know:

The calf decided to seize the moo-ment and see the world in Minooka, Ill. so it wandered away from its home, a farm owned by Ryan Roberts.

When the baby cow was reported missing, the Minooka Fire District moo-ved into action.

Drone operator and fire inspector Matt Feinberg soared above the fields to look for the little one. Finally, he found the calf in a cornfield. Feinberg shared the calf's location with Roberts, and the cow went moo, moo, moo, all the way home.

The fire department posted on Facebook saying, "From cow-culating the best search pattern to staying pasture bedtime, we were happy to lend a hoof in this rescue!"