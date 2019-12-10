UFC's Bryce Mitchell offers to beat up politicians for Trump: 'Holler at me bro'

article

Bryce Mitchell stayed undefeated Saturday picking up a submission victory over Matt Sayles in a featherweight bout at UFC on ESPN 7 in Washington, and then offered his services to President Trump.

Mitchell moved to 12-0 in his career with the victory over Sayles. After the fight, he vowed to take on any politician the commander-in-chief wanted beaten up.

“Donald Trump. I’m up here in D.C.,” Mitchell said “If you need help whooping some politician, holler at me bro; I’ll do it for free!” he shouted into the microphone after his victory.”

He also said he’d buy the president dinner.

The Arkansas native defeated Sayles via a move called the “twister.” He told ESPN that he learned how to perform the move watching YouTube.

“Just seen it on YouTube,” he said Monday. “Eddie Bravo gives such a detailed description of how to do it, I mean, anybody can learn [it] on YouTube... Nobody believes me — I get stuff on YouTube all the time.”

He also told ESPN he never tried the move in a fight and wasn’t going to until the opportunity presented itself against Sayles.

“I'd never felt a twister with that much tension on it. I don't know what gives first — it f—ks your hips, your back and your neck up,” Mitchell said. “His back felt like a big rubber band — I felt resistance, but I felt myself pulling through the resistance. I felt tension, and then I felt it releasing, and I felt more tension and it just felt like I was tearing something.”

