A 23-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone Thursday night near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

The woman was approached by a suspect who struggled over her cellphone and stole it around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of South Loomis Street. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries in the scuffle and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.