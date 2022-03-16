Expand / Collapse search

UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum

By SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Police at the University of Illinois Chicago are investigating after someone threw a brick through a window of the Jane Addams Hull House Museum.

A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window at the building at 800 S. Halsted St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police incident report from UIC.

No one was injured. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The museum was closed after Tuesday’s incident. It reopened Wednesday.