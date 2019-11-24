UIC student found dead in parking garage was strangled, and a person of interest is in custody

article

The young woman found dead at the University of Illinois-Chicago was strangled, and there is a person of interest in custody.

Ruth George, 19, was found dead in a car in a UIC parking garage on Sunday morning.

Police say that her family had reported her missing and that they had not heard from her since Friday evening. Police and relatives found the car in the garage, with George unresponsive in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said she was along when she entered the Halsted Street parking garage on Nov. 23 at 1:35 a.m. A person of interest entered the garage shortly after her.

George was a graduate of Naperville Central High School.

"Ruth was such a sweet girl and had the biggest and brightest smile," said Naperville gymnastics coach Christina Tardy. "We loved having her as a member of the NCHS gymnastics team and she was so fun to watch compete, especially on the floor exercise. She was a great teammate and we are going to miss her dearly."