Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois

Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary.

Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone.

"This respite, we really hope it kind of rejuvenates their soul and gives them a little bit of hope and hope that they know that we love them near and far," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The mayor also said that so far, the city of Rockford has sent 10 pallets of medicine to Brovary, as well as over a quarter-million meals.