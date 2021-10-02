Ukrainian Village crash: 2 injured, 1 critically, after vehicle runs red light, crashes into another vehicle

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a vehicle crash in Ukrainian Village Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of North Western Avenue.

At about 4:48 a.m., a Chevy Malibu was traveling westbound on Augusta, when the 26-year-old man ran the red light and struck a Chevy Spark that was traveling southbound on Western.

The 42-year-old man of the Spark was transported to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, police said.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital in good condition with lacerations to the head.

Citations are pending against the driver of the Malibu, police said.