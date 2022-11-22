Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month.

The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Saturday, June 18 drawing were 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, the lottery said.

The person who bought the winning ticket should keep it in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, lottery officials said.

The retailer received a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize, for selling the ticket.