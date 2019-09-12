Unfounded bomb threat prompts evacuation of a DePaul campus building downtown

article

Authorities responded Tuesday to an unfounded bomb threat at a DePaul University Loop campus building.

Building security reported the call of a threat at 2:46 p.m. and ordered an evacuation of the building at 3:21 p.m. in the first block of East Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

People evacuated the DePaul University building at 55 E. Jackson Blvd.

Officers and building security searched the 22nd Floor for a suspicious package but found none, police said.

Building security performed their own search on other floors before giving the all clear at 4:11 p.m. and allowing people back in the building, police said.

Police said the bomb threat was unfounded.