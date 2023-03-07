United Center concession workers negotiating contracts on eve of Big Ten Tournament

Workers at the United Center will be negotiating their contracts ahead of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday.

They have been without a contract for three years, and they're demanding higher wages and more benefits.

Workers who make the food, pour the drinks and clean the arena went on strike during the Chicago Bulls game Sunday after unsuccessful talks with Compass/Levy.

Concession workers voted on an open-ended strike last month and could go on strike again.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Workers who authorized the strike with a 98% yes vote earlier this year have been fighting for a fair contract with affordable healthcare for all, a pension to retire with dignity, better wages, and benefits.

The 2023 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 8-12 at United Center.