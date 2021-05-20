United Center mass vaccination site to officially close in June
CHICAGO - The United Center mass vaccination site will be shutting down soon.
Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady announced on Thursday walk-in appointments will end next Tuesday.
The drive-thru portion will officially close on June 24.
The United Center began distributing vaccines in March.
It first prioritized access to seniors and people from populations hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and then opened to all residents who were eligible for the vaccine.
Dr. Arwady says the Untied Center has given out more than 287,000 COVID-19 doses, and calls that a tremendous success.