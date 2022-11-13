United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning.

"A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.

Chicago Police responded to a gate at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning after a "disturbance" on United Flight 476. Three individuals on the plane were taken to nearby Resurrection Hospital for observation, according to a statement from Chicago PD.

A video captured by a passenger shows several flight attendants confronting a woman carrying a child. Screaming and yelling are heard as the passenger screams out, "Where is it?"

One of the flight attendants tells the woman, "Ma'am, we are landing," before saying, "Sarah, step back. Step back. Sarah, step back!" in a panicked tone.

The flight attendant continues to tell "Sarah" to step back as another flight attendant is seen running towards the encounter from the front of the plane.

"We’re grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first," United Airlines said in the statement.

United Airlines stated no serious injuries were reported. Chicago PD said the incident is currently under investigation by police and the FBI.

"The FBI is aware of an incident at O'Hare Airport this morning. There is no current threat to the public at this time," a Chicago FBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Resurrection Hospital for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

