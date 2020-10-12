Expand / Collapse search

United flight lands safely at O'Hare after hailstorm cracks windshield

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
United
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Photo courtesy: Alex Lang

CHICAGO - There were some intense moments aboard a United flight on Monday.

The plane had to make an emergency landing back at O’Hare International Airport after the windshield cracked. The flight was on its way to Virginia.

A person who was on the flight says they flew through a hailstorm and that is what caused the damage.

In a statement, United said the flight turned around due to severe weather and everyone was safely moved to a new aircraft.