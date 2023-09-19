University of Chicago to break ground on $815M cancer research center
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago is set to break ground this week on the city's first freestanding facility for cancer care and research.
The $815 million, 575,000-square-foot facility will provide expanded services to respond to the higher rates of cancer in the South Side community and others nearby.
The facility will also consolidate services now spread across several buildings on the university's Hyde Park campus.
It's expected to open in 2027.