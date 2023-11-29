University of Chicago faces calls for divestment from Israel as protests escalate

The University of Chicago campus witnessed a gathering of over 100 students on Wednesday, protesting and demanding the school's divestment from Israel.

The demonstration, organized by U-Chicago United for Palestine, aimed to voice opposition to the recent arrests of 26 students and two faculty members during a peaceful sit-in.

The protesters are calling for a meeting with the university's president, along with full transparency in investments and complete divestment from weapons contractors contributing to Israeli actions.

The protest occurred amid the ongoing temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with the Biden administration pushing for the release of more American hostages held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel is cautioning against moving into northern Gaza due to the continued conflict.