Expand / Collapse search

University of Chicago health system closes out year with new state record of heart transplants

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Health
FOX 32 Chicago

UChicago sets new state record for heart transplants

The University of Chicago health system is closing out 2022 with a new state record in heart transplants for the second year in a row.

CHICAGO - The University of Chicago health system is closing out 2022 with a new state record in heart transplants for the second year in a row. 

They performed 66 of the procedures, passing last year's then-record number of 61. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A transplant registry report from July showed UChicago Medicine's heart transplant program had the highest one-year survival rate in the country at 100 percent.

It also showed the shortest wait times at less than a month.