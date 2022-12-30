University of Chicago health system closes out year with new state record of heart transplants

The University of Chicago health system is closing out 2022 with a new state record in heart transplants for the second year in a row.

They performed 66 of the procedures, passing last year's then-record number of 61.

A transplant registry report from July showed UChicago Medicine's heart transplant program had the highest one-year survival rate in the country at 100 percent.

It also showed the shortest wait times at less than a month.