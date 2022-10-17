University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris

A University of Illinois student skipped Homecoming this past weekend, choosing to meet with the Vice President of the United States instead.

Mariama Mwilambwe was the only student from Illinois selected to go to the White House and talk with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The U of I senior was part of a roundtable discussion about issues affecting young adults, especially abortion rights and the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"We've all seen Dobbs v. Jackson decision and discussion around reproductive rights be utilized in different political scenarios. And so, I think we're all increasingly concerned about the polarizing effect that it is having on our campus and then in the broader United States," Mwilambwe said.

Mwilambwe says she was bummed to miss her senior Homecoming, especially since she was on the court, but says it was worth it.