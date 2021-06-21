University of Illinois to require COVID-19 vaccine for students

The University of Illinois announced Monday the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for students who plan to attend in-person classes beginning this fall.

The guideline will apply only to students. As of now, the vaccine will not be required for faculty and staff.

All University of Illinois campuses plan to have in-person classes this upcoming academic year.

"We look forward to their help in setting the standard again this fall, a semester that will restore most in-person instruction and many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted last year," President Tim Killeen said in a statement. "Widespread vaccinations will help us do that."

People who choose to not get vaccinated or are not able to get the vaccine due to health conditions will have to obey "campus-specific guidelines and any exemption protocols" – such as wearing a mask and getting tested for the virus.

