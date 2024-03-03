Unleashed dog shot after confronting Chicago police in Roseland, officer injured

An unleashed dog confronted Chicago police officers aggressively in the Roseland neighborhood, leading to one officer firing their weapon.

The incident happened at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of S Vernon Avenue.

Police were investigating in the area when a dog walking on the sidewalk with its owner got off of a leash and ran toward them aggressively.

One of the officers discharged their weapon and struck the dog, according to CPD. The dog's condition is unknown.

An officer was taken to the hospital with a right leg injury. They are reportedly in good condition.

No arrests were made, but the dog's owner was issued a citation for having an unleashed dog.