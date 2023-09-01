Unmarked squad car stolen from Oak Park village facility, suspects sought

Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an unmarked squad car from the Oak Park Public Works facility last month.

On Aug. 23, a man and a woman allegedly entered the facility, located at 201 South Boulevard, at around 9:15 a.m. through an open door on the northwest side of the building, according to Oak Park village spokesperson Dan Yopchick.

Once inside the building, the suspects got inside an unmarked police 2012 Dodge Charger that was parked in the garage, and drove away from the facility. A license plate reader captured the vehicle driving south on Austin Boulevard and Harrison Street about five minutes later, Yopchick said.

Oak Park Public Works facility (Google)

Chicago police recovered the vehicle Thursday, unoccupied and undamaged, in a lot in the 6100 block of South Peoria Street in Englewood, according to officials. Yopchick said another vehicle that was stolen from Chicago on the same day was recovered at the location, but wasn't connected to the Oak Park theft.

Police are still searching for the suspects described as a Black male and Black female between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old. No further information was immediately available.