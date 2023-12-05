Unpleasant commute for many drivers on I-294 due to snow, rain

It was an unpleasant commute Tuesday morning for many drivers traveling on Interstate 294.

Between the ongoing construction and unfavorable weather conditions, vehicles were moving slowly on the Tri-Sate Tollway and travel was heavily impacted.

The snow came down in the early morning hours before sunrise, and though it fell heavily at times, the temperatures were warm enough to keep it from sticking to the streets.

The surfaces were very wet and messy in some areas as snow plows and salt trucks were on duty along the highway.

There were some visibility issues, and in Hinsdale, drivers were seen stopping to fuel up before heading to work.

By the end of the morning rush hour, the snow that stuck had disappeared and temperatures remained favorable in the 30s.