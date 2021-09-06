Unvaccinated CPS students traveling out of state will be required to quarantine

Unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students traveling out of state will be required to quarantine when they get back but CPS says they will not have access to remote learning.

The district said virtual classes are reserved for "medically fragile" students.

Instead, teachers are asking parents for a heads up so they can assign take-home work.

Vaccinated students will not have to quarantine, as long as they aren't exhibiting any symptoms.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

City health officials say 64 percent of Chicago residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Advertisement

No vaccines have been approved yet for children under the age of 12.

