DA: Woman charged with attempted homicide after shooting her 2 sons in the head in Upper Makefield

A woman is facing attempted murder charges that will be updated to homicide in connection with an incident in Upper Makefield on Monday morning.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a press conference on Monday afternoon, saying Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, shot her two sons in the head in their home and then attempted to shoot a neighbor.

The incidents happened inside and outside of Nguyen's residence on Timber Ridge Road, Weintraub said.

Upper Makefield Township police responded to the residence just after 7 a.m. on Monday morning according to the DA.

Officers met with a neighbor who said Nguyen handed him a box of photos as asked him to give it to her ex-husband whom he worked with, Weintraub said. When the neighbor turned around to face her, he saw a black revolver pointed towards his face, according to the DA.

Trinh Nguyen, 39, is wanted by Upper Makefield police and she is considered armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, Nguyen pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off and the neighbor wrapped her in a bear hug to disarm her.

Officials say she then fled the scene and authorities put out an alert to locate her.

While on the scene, officers were alerted that Nguyen lived in the residence with her two sons, age 9 and 13, Weintraub said.

The mother of the neighbor who Nguyen tried to shoot entered the residence to check on the sons with a police officer, according to the DA.

Both sons were found still alive in their bed with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to officials.

Police escorted both boys to Saint Mary's Medical Center, authorities say.

Investigators learned Nguyen crossed into New Jersey in the 7 a.m. hour and she was later arrested at a church in Upper Wakefield at 11:30 a.m.

After her arrest, she was taken to the hospital after indicating she was under the influence of drugs, authorities say. Weintraub denied commenting on the type of drugs.

Nguyen was later charged with three counts of three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

Officials say Nguyen's ex-husband is at the hospital at the bedside of one of the boys and the other has a different father who officials are attempting to reach.

According to Weintraub, authorities have strong leads on a motive, but they did not pronounce it. Weintraub also says there are other indications that she intended to take her own life, but was unsuccessful.