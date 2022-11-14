Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood.
In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing.
The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:
- 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
- 6900 Block of South Eggleston Avenue on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
- 7100 Block of South Eggleston Avenue on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.
- 7000 Block of South Eggleston Avenue on Oct. 7 at 4 a.m.
Chicago police did not provide a description of the offender, or offenders.
If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8382.