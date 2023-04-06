Uptown bank robbery: FBI seeks suspect who hit Chase Bank

A Chicago bank was robbed on Thursday in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Around 2 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank located at 5134 N. Clark St.

According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note demanding cash. A weapon was never implied or displayed.

The suspect is described as a white person in their 20s, but it is not known if they are a male or female. They were thin, about 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, and were wearing black sunglasses, a black beanie, a red flannel sweatshirt, and short brown hair. However, they may have had long hair and tucked into their beanie.

Chase Bank robbery suspect on April 6, 2023 | FBI

The suspect is currently at large, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to leave an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov — or 312-421-6700.