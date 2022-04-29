US agency gives Illinois C- for its infrastructure

The final grades are in and Illinois is getting a C- for its infrastructure.

The American Society of Civil Engineers graded the state on everything from roads to drinking water.

A C- is the same grade the state received four years ago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The grades were as follows:

Roads: D+

Dams: C+

Inland waterways: D

Drinking water: D+

Overall: C-

The state made improvements to its roads, public transit, dams and inland waterways. However, Illinois’ drinking water infrastructure is declining.

Advertisement

The report notes the state has the largest share of lead service pipes in the country.