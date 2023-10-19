U.S. citizen caught smuggling 6,200 Hydrocodone pills in O'Hare Airport bust: CBP

A man who arrived at O'Hare Airport from out of the country early Tuesday morning was busted for having bottles filled with Hydrocodone pills, according to authorities.

The traveler, who is a U.S. citizen, arrived at the Chicago airport from Columbia just after midnight. Authorities say his bags were inspected upon entry into the U.S. and that they found four bottles filled to the brim with 10mg Hydrocodone pills.

Officers seized about 6,200 pills that had a street value worth $93,000.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hydrocodone pills smuggled into O'Hare Airport | CBP

The traveler admitted this was not the first time he had snuck pills in bottles, authorities said.

State prosecution will be investigating the incident further.