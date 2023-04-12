US Marshals arrest Rockford woman suspected of seriously wounding woman in stabbing

A Rockford woman has been charged with seriously wounding another woman in a stabbing last year in Lawndale on the West Side.

Shamonica Turner, 23, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue in Rockford, according to Chicago police.

Turner is suspected of stabbing a 23-year-old woman on June 12, police said. The woman was seriously injured, but officials did not provide an update on her current condition.

Shamonica Turner, k23. (Chicago police)

Turner was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, police said.

She was due in bond court on Thursday.