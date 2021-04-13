US recommends ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare clotting reports

Federal health officials are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" while the agencies investigate the cases.

The clots were reported in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."

To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with the vast majority experiencing no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow, according to the Associated Press. Moderna and Pfizer, the other two vaccines with emergency use authorization in the U.S., are not affected by the pause.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Wednesday "to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the statement said. The FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases and is planning to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

The agencies are recommending that people who received the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their doctor.

J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to ABC News, the company said it is aware of the reports but "no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine." Janssen is J&J’s vaccine division.

J&J added that it is "working closely" with experts and regulators to assess the data "and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public."

The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA in February, adding additional hope in the fight against the virus due to its single-dose and simple storage requirements — potentially allowing quicker vaccinations across the country.

But to date, the shot only makes up a small fraction of the vaccines administered in the U.S. as the company has been hit with production delays and manufacturing errors at a production facility in Baltimore. J&J has committed about 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May, and last week the drugmaker took over the facility to scale up production.

Until now concern about the unusual blood clots has centered on the vaccine from AstraZeneca, which has not yet received authorization in the U.S. Last week, European regulators said they found a possible link between the shots and a very rare type of blood clot that occurs together with low blood platelets, one that seems to occur more in younger people.

The European Medicines Agency stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people. But several countries have imposed limits on who can receive the vaccine. Britain recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives.

But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are made with the same technology. Leading COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the spike protein that coats the outer surface of the coronavirus. But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus to create its vaccine while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.