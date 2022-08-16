USPS offers $10k reward for info leading to arrest, conviction of Sauk Village mail theft suspect

Authorities with the United States Postal Service are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing mail in Sauk Village last month.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the male suspect.

The mail theft occurred on July 25, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. The incident happened at the Sauk Village Post Office located at 5 Surrey Brook Plaza.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing about 5-foot-7, weighing 140 pounds, and wearing a long sleeve shirt with a lion logo and matching athletic shorts.

Mail theft suspect on July 25, 2022.

The United States Postal Inspection Services urges the public to take no action to apprehend the suspect themselves.

Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." The reference case number is 3782180.

All information provided will be kept confidential, authorities said.