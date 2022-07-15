USPS searching for armed robber who targeted mail carrier in Morgan Park

The US Postal Service is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robber who targeted a mail carrier in Morgan Park.

It happened the afternoon of June 4 near 109th and Racine.

Any violent crime against a postal employee is a federal offense.

The reward for an arrest and conviction is up to $25,000.

If you know anything about it, the 24-hour hotline is 877-876-2455.