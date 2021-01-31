Vacant lot transformed into homemade ice skating rink for kids

With the Detroit Fire Department's help, one Detroit resident builds a backyard ice skating rink for kids.

Kaytea Moreno Elst says she saw the vacant lot in the 5600 block of Fischer street and planned to transform it.

"We bought these two lots from the land bank, and so we built an ice skating rink on them," says Moreno Elst.

With some help, she could buy a tarp, built a border out of snow, and asked the Fire Department for water to fill the ice rink.

She says other community members made donations once they heard the news. "There are 15 skates here that are donated,all the kids are getting paired up with skates," she says.

With 32 kids now enjoying the new ice rink Moreno Elst says the community could use more donations.

If you would like to donate any equipment, please email the block club at bsfdbc@yahoo.com.