Vax deadline passes for city of Chicago employees, memo urges cops to upload status into portal

Life is starting to feel a bit more normal, but if you are a city of Chicago employee, you still have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline to receive your first dose was Sunday, and today, an internal message to all Chicago police officers.

The document urged Chicago Police Department employees to upload their vaccination status into the online portal.

Those who are unvaccinated and have not submitted exemption papers may be "placed into a non-disciplinary, no pay status until they have come into compliance," per the City of Chicago’s vaccination policy.

The Chicago police union has tried suing the city, but an arbitrator sided with the city that now states COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement of employment.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, there are 2,777 unvaccinated CPD employees. Within the Chicago Fire Department, there are only 19 unvaccinated workers.

"We're not doing mass firings today, which is what I think a lot of folks have been propagating. That's not going to happen," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"We're looking at the numbers. We were starting to see last week and over the weekend a number of people going to the portal and reporting that in fact, they were vaccinated. We continue to see that and I expect to continue to seeing that."

Last week, a dozen alderman sent a letter to the mayor calling the vaccination mandate a "clear and present danger" demanding a special city council meeting unless she changes the mandate.