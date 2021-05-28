Vaccination site next to Wrigley Field to close

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field is closing.

The site will officially close tomorrow as the city focuses vaccination strategies on meeting residents where they are.

More than 42,000 doses were administered at the site over the course of two months.

Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday will be contacted and will have their appointments moved to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

