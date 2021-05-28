Expand / Collapse search

Vaccination site next to Wrigley Field to close

Coronavirus Vaccine
More than 42,000 vaccine doses were administered at the site over the course of two months.

CHICAGO - The COVID-19 vaccination site at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field is closing.

The site will officially close tomorrow as the city focuses vaccination strategies on meeting residents where they are.

Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday will be contacted and will have their appointments moved to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.   
 