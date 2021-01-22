Vaccinations for CPS staff members to start in mid-February

Staff members at Chicago Public Schools will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning in mid-February, school and health officials announced Friday.

Teachers and staff are eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 25 as part of the city's 1B grouping. Vaccines will be allocated directly to CPS from the Chicago Department of Public Health's federal allotment.

"After months of COVID-19 ravaging our communities, we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and are looking forward to executing a strategy in partnership with CDPH to vaccinate all of our employees," CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a statement.

Officials said the vaccination of school staff could take several months.

This story is developing...