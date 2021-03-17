Vaccine eligibility expands to more Chicagoans on March 29

Vaccine appointments will open up to more Chicagoans starting March 29, the city’s top doctor said Wednesday.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady outlined the city’s plan to expand vaccine eligibility to city residents 16 and up with chronic health conditions, plus additional groups of essential workers, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Residents 65 and older will remain the city’s priority. About half the city’s seniors have gotten a dose so far.

The soon-to-be-eligible Phase 1C recipients are more likely to start receiving doses through April and May.

That group includes people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and sickle cell disease, among others. Newly eligible workers will include those in transportation, hospitality, food service, finance, media, information technology and others "with a focus on those who can’t work from home," Arwady said.