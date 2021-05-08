Vaccine rollout enabling more Mother's Day reunions in Chicago area

Michigan Avenue is looking more and more like normal. Hundreds of mothers and their children were out and about Saturday, enjoying the brisk temperatures and great scenery.

Jamie Reynolds and her daughter Natalie Johnson were visiting from Springfield. They said the pandemic has made them value quality time much more.

"It’s been the two of us for a while, just spending everyday with her, getting a stronger relationship, it’s been the best," Johnson said.

Right now more than 2.1 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Chicago.

Restaurants and bars are now increasing capacity, also a full lineup of popular summer events is back on the horizon.

Regardless, some people are still choosing to play it safe.

"We’ll probably try to stay away from people and hang out outside somewhere," Natacha Rambert said.