Valley Meats' ground beef products recalled for possible e-coli contamination

Several ground beef products from Valley Meats are being recalled due to possible e-coli contamination, according to the USDA.

The raw beef items included in the recall were produced on Dec. 22 and shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan to restaurants and other businesses.

Shared below are the specific recalled products and their labels:

12-lb. box package containing "ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing "ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF" with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF" with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

The recalled products also have "EST. 5712" written on the inside of the USDA's mark of inspection.

There have not yet been any reports of consumer illness from the recalled products.

The USDA says the recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Restaurants who purchase ground beef products from Valley Meats are urged to check their refrigerators or freezers.

If a consumer is sick with e-coli, the symptoms typically include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal camps for two to eight days, according to the USDA.

Most people recover within a week, but some cases can be more serious if the individual develops kidney failure, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The kidney condition can occur at any age but is more common among children who are under five years old, or older adults, the USDA says.

Consumers who are concerned are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.