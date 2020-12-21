Vandal smashes a dozen car windows near West Rogers Park cemetery

A dozen cars had their passenger windows smashed early Monday in West Rogers Park, in the same block where a similar crime happened three weeks earlier.

About 12 vehicles were damaged between midnight at 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue near Rosehill Cemetery, according to Chicago police.

The windows were smashed but no items were taken from the vehicles, police said.

On Dec. 3, a similar crime was reported in the same block after someone apparently smashed 18 vehicle windows.