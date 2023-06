If you love the 90s, you'll love this announcement!

Vanilla Ice will headline the White Sox "I Love the 90s Tour" postgame concert on Aug. 25.

He'll join Rob Base, who is best known for the song "It Takes Two," and "Wild Thing" rapper Tone Loc.

The concert is included in your game ticket with seats available for as low as $11.