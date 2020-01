Chicago police are investigating a single vehicle crash Tuesday in South Loop.

About 12:50 a.m., a 36-year-old man was driving a 2005 white Mercury sedan north on King Drive, when he lost control of the car, flipped over and struck a light police, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The crash appears to be alcohol related, police said. A DUI investigation is underway.