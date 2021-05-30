Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crashes into Chicago Fire station in Jefferson Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - No one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a Chicago Fire Department station Saturday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

A white pickup truck was traveling north about 7:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when it struck two parked Toyota vehicles, Chicago police said.

One of the Toyota vehicles then struck a fire station and a CFD vehicle that was parked inside the building, police said.

The driver of the pickup left the scene, according to police. No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody.